SC health officials hopeful on COVID-19 vaccines but widespread distribution a long way off

“There are hundreds of pages of documents to review from preclinical studies, animal studies, through phase one, two, and three human studies, and a lot of efficacy and safety data to be reviewed,” Kelly said. “That process, FDA estimates, will take at least two weeks and if there are any questions, of course, those questions will need to be addressed and that may delay it further. So, when we say they’re applying for a EUA (emergency use authorization) in the next few days that certainly does not mean the vaccine will be available in the next few days it will be at least several weeks.”