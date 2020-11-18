S.C. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,288 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with another 94 probable cases.
That marks the eighth time this month the number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State exceeded 1,000.
DHEC also reported 22 confirmed deaths, twice the number reported on Tuesday, and four probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187,774, probable cases to 11,673, confirmed deaths to 3,906, and 276 probable deaths.
