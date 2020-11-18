S.C. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 18, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 4:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,288 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with another 94 probable cases.

That marks the eighth time this month the number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State exceeded 1,000.

DHEC also reported 22 confirmed deaths, twice the number reported on Tuesday, and four probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 187,774, probable cases to 11,673, confirmed deaths to 3,906, and 276 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,392,558
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 7,233
Percent Positive in latest test results 17.0%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,585 91
Berkeley County 6,442 96
Charleston County 17,970 266
Colleton County 1,347 48
Dorchester County 4,930 100
Georgetown County 2,133 43
Orangeburg County 3,529 132
Williamsburg County 1,400 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-18... by Live 5 News

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

COVID-19-Death-Summary-11-1... by Live 5 News



