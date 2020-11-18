USC’s Enagbare Added to Ted Hendricks Watch List

The Ted Hendricks Foundation has updated its watch list for the 19th edition of the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award. University of South Carolina junior Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare has been added to the list, it was announced today.
Enagbare, a 6-4, 270-pounder from Atlanta, Ga., currently leads the SEC with 5.0 sacks and with three forced fumbles. He is also tied for sixth in the league with 6.0 tackles for loss, while ranking fourth on the squad with 27 tackles. He also has been credited with two quarterback hurries.
The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (Freshman through Senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be Defensive End.
South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney won the award in 2012.