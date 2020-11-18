22-year-old charged in deadly double shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two in early October.
Marquise Devonte Franklin of Greeleyville, faces two counts of murder, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Daryel Moyd. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service task force Friday, Moyd said.
The charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 3 in Lanue Floyd Village in the Kingstree area.
The Williamsburg Sheriff’s Office and Kingstree Police responded to the scene where they were told three shooting victims had been taken to Williamsburg Regional Hospital. Over the course of the investigation, Moyd said it was determined that there were only two victims, both of whom died of their injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-6381.
