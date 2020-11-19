Airport holds ribbon cutting on new parking garage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston International Airport officially opened its new parking facility Thursday at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
The new five-level structure, which is being called the “Daily Parking Garage,” adds more than 2,400 spaces and a variety of customer amenities, airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Customers can reach the airport terminal via a pedestrian plaza equipped with a state-of-the-art security monitoring system, kiosks with monitors that display flight information and digital message display monitors, he said.
“Today’s ceremony is a milestone for both Charleston International Airport and our entire community,” Airport Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “It’s a pleasure to celebrate our airport’s opening of this beautiful new garage as we navigate our pandemic recovery. This facility is part of a forward-thinking strategy that provides for today’s customer needs and anticipates tomorrow’s growth.”
A rental car ready lot is located on the first level of the new garage offering customers covered walkways to and from the terminal.
Pryor says a new traffic circle will steer drivers to the new parking deck, with separate entrances for parking on the upper levels and rental car area on the ground floor.
“The Daily Parking Garage is a key component of our long-range commitment to ensuring the airport’s infrastructure meets our community’s needs,” Explore Charleston CEO and Charleston County Aviation Authority Board Chair Helen Hill said.
Hill said the project was completed on time and within budget despite “hurricane and pandemic challenges.”
“As air travel returns, the CHS team is excited to display our region’s renowned hospitality and showcase why we were again voted one of the nation’s best airports,” she said.
The $88 million Daily Parking Garage was designed and built by Charleston architect firm LS3P Ltd and Mississippi contractor Roy Anderson Corporation of Gulfport.
Daily Parking Garage features and conveniences include:
- Parking management system
- Double helix ramp system for easy access to parking levels
- Electric vehicle charging stations
- Three public elevators
- Flight information displays
- Pay-on-foot kiosks
The airport released the following new airport parking fees that begin on Friday:
Hourly Deck (3-level garage nearest terminal):
- Current rate: $15 a day
- New rate: $21 a day
- Hourly: $3 (no change)
Daily Deck: (new 5-tier garage):
- Rate: $17 a day
- Hourly: $5
Surface lot:
- Current rate: $10 a day
- New rate: $11 a day
- Hourly: $3 now; new rate $5
- Valet parking: $21 a day (not in operation during the pandemic; unchanged for now)
The 1,000,000 sq. ft. garage required 60,000 cubic yards of concrete and 1,036 piles. In addition to a covered pedestrian walkway connection from new to existing garage, it features 10 electric charging stations on the top level, 200 security cameras and code blues on each level.
