CCU Men’s Basketball Finalizes Non-Conference Schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has finalized the non-conference portion of the 2020-21 basketball schedule. After releasing the conference portion of the schedule back on Oct. 29, the Chants have been working to finalize their non-conference schedule which now includes six games, five of which CCU will host.
These six non-conference games will give CCU a total of 24 regular-season games. CCU will tip-off the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Nov. 28, when the Chants host North Carolina Wesleyan at 4 p.m. ET at the HTC Center.
The Chants will follow the opening game with two more home events; Monday, Dec. 7, against North Carolina Central at 6 p.m. ET and Greensboro College on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. ET.
Coastal will then travel upstate to face long-time foe Wofford College. The road game in Spartanburg is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.
The final two non-conference outings will be played in the HTC Center beginning with a Thursday, Dec. 17 game against Delaware State at 6 p.m. ET and the final non-conference outing against first-time opponent Alice Lloyd College on Friday, Dec. 18, also at 6 p.m.
Following the completion of the non-conference games, the Chants will be off for the holidays and will jump into Sun Belt Conference action on Friday, Jan. 1, when they host Georgia State at 6 p.m. ET.