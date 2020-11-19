Coast Guard finds body of Charleston man who went missing after fishing ship capsized

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Coast Guard crews have located the body of a Charleston man who went missing after his fishing ship capsized near Harbor Island in Beaufort County earlier this week.
Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Don Melcoock who was found near St. Helena Sound.
“We found the second missing boater who unfortunately did not survive,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christie Connell, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Charleston. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased.”
A second missing man aboard the ship was rescued after a good Samaritan located the man in a life raft east of Tybee Island on Wednesday.
He was transported to Memorial Health Medical in Savannah.
The search for the two men began on Tuesday afternoon when a family member said that the two were overdue.
In addition to the Coast Guard, crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Paris Island Fire Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO, and Fripp Island Sea Rescue also responded to the search.
“I am thankful of the aggressive search efforts put forth by all of our Coast Guard units and partner agencies who have conducted search and rescue operations over the past three days,” Connell said.
