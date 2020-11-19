CofC’s Grant Riller drafted by the Charlotte Hornets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston alum Grant Riller was selected with the 56th overall pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Cougar because the 4th player from CofC to be selected in the draft joining Anthony Johnson in 1997, Andrew Goudelock in 2011 and Jarrell Brantley from 2019.
Riller finished his time with the College 2nd on the all-time scoring list for the school with over 2,400 points finishing just behind Goudelock.
He was the 2nd point guard taken by Charlotte during the draft who took LaMelo Ball with the 3rd overall pick in the 1st round.
