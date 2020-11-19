Colin Kaepernick calls for release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, former Black Panther convicted of killing police officer

Abu-Jamal was convicted of fatally shooting Faulkner after the police officer stopped Abu-Jamal’s brother for driving the wrong way down a city street. Prosecutors said Abu-Jamal saw the traffic stop and shot Faulkner, who managed to shoot back. Abu-Jamal, found wounded at the scene, said in 2001 that he did not shoot Faulkner and argued in numerous appeals that racism by the trial judge and prosecutors led to his 1982 conviction by a mostly White jury.