North Charleston business severely damaged by early-morning fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says crews extinguished an early-morning structure fire at a North Charleston car dealership.
Firefighters say they first received calls about “smoke pouring out of a building” near the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Beret Street at 4:46 a.m.
When they responded, firefighters say they arrived to find a mobile home being used as a car dealership office with heavy fire showing.
NCFD says firefighters worked from the exterior to extinguish the bulk of the fire until crews were able to enter and extinguish the remaining fire.
NCFD Chief of Professional Standards Stephanie Julazadeh said the business was closed at the time of the fire.
Julazadeh says no one was inside and there were not any injuries, but the fire did cause severe damage to the building.
NCFD says a fire investigation is in progress.
