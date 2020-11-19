Find your next job at the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many companies are hiring right now. Hiring managers and business owners say even in the pandemic, business is good and they need quality employees.
If you are looking for work, be sure to watch the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event, Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch the event below.
Live 5′s Ann McGill talks with hiring managers and others looking to fill positions in transportation, food service, health care, manufacturing/industrial, communication, construction and fast food/convenience will be talking about job requirements, benefits, and more.
If you are interested in working for any of the companies, we’ve included contact information and details on how to apply:
- Cullum Constructors, Inc., https://culluminc.com/careers/
- First Student
- Hire Dynamics
- In person - 3294 Ashley Phosphate Rd., Suite 1A, North Charleston
- App - Work4HD
- Job Impulse
- Tamara Torres at tamara.torres@job-impulse.us.com or 843-427-0890 ext 155
- Larissa Bennett at larissa.bennett@job-impulse.us.com or 843-427-0890 ext 152
- MUSC
- Parker’s Kitchen
- Precise Logistics
- Tanya Grant at tanyagplgt@gmail.com
- SC Works
- Sodexo
- Search - Hourly Jobs, Enter code - 634208
- T-Mobile
