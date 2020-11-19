Find your next job at the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event

Representatives scouting job candidates for dozens of companies highlight their job vacancies.

Find your next job at the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event
Companies are looking to fill positions in transportation, food service, health care, manufacturing/industrial, communication, construction and fast food/convenience will be talking about job requirements, benefits, and more. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Ann McGill | November 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 7:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many companies are hiring right now. Hiring managers and business owners say even in the pandemic, business is good and they need quality employees.

If you are looking for work, be sure to watch the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event, Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch the event below.

Find your next job at the Live 5 Virtual Hiring Event

Many companies are hiring right now. Hiring managers and business owners say even in the pandemic, business is good and they need quality employees. INFO >>> https://bit.ly/3kONTTI

Posted by Live 5 News on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Live 5′s Ann McGill talks with hiring managers and others looking to fill positions in transportation, food service, health care, manufacturing/industrial, communication, construction and fast food/convenience will be talking about job requirements, benefits, and more.

If you are interested in working for any of the companies, we’ve included contact information and details on how to apply:

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.