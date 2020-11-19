Inmate dies following attack at Lee Correctional

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Lee Correctional inmate has died after being assaulted on Wednesday afternoon in his cell.
Authorities identified the inmate as Travis Antwan Lee. The 28-year-old Lee died at a local hospital after being attacked by several inmates, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Lee was serving an 18-year sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy.
SCDC Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are currently investigating the incident.
