Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting at Dorchester Co. apartment

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting at a Dorchester County apartment that took the life of a 20-year-old man.
Isaac Duran was sentenced to 25 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter for the 2018 shooting that took the life of Stacey Bradley.
The First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Duran was 15-years-old at the time of the shooting when he and three others were charged for Bradley’s murder.
“Duran was a juvenile at the time of his arrest, but was subsequently charged as an adult,” prosecutors said on Thursday.
Duran’s codefendant, Matthew Zelenski, was sentenced last month to 40 years in prison.
The shooting happened on May 30, 2018, at the Archdale Forest Apartment Complex. Deputies responded at 7:50 p.m. that night and found Bradley dead at the scene.
Zalenski and Hannah Bortz were arrested on June 1, 2018, and charged with murder.
Demacian Middleton and Duran were also arrested and charged with murder in the case. Witness statements and confessions from the other three suspects led to the apprehension of Middleton, an affidavit stated.
Court documents stated the defendants drove to the apartment complex to buy marijuana from Bradley.
