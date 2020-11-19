Naval Hospital could soon see makeover

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development could bring hundreds of jobs and homes to an area of North Charleston.
The lots at the corner of Rivers Avenue and McMillian Avenue have been vacant for years, but the Charleston County Plans Council says they could introduce a social services building and apartments.
The Plans Council says they will be discussing the potential addition of over 300 apartments and the new social services building at Thursday’s County Council meeting.
Proposals show that all of these developments would be constructed by the new owner, Navy Hospital Partners.
The former Naval Hospital is being sold to Navy Hospital Partners, LLC, and proposals show the deal also includes the 23 acres of land.
Council-member Victor Rawl says the plan is to have the developers build the new three-story social services building for the county, while also reconstructing the Naval Hospital for the county’s use.
The county’s new social services building will include offices for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, other government agencies, and a new Drug and Alcohol Center that Rawl says is a much needed upgrade for the county.
Charleston County Spokesperson Kelsey Barlow says about 300 to 350 people could work in this building based on the size.
The other piece of land, the old Naval Hospital, is set to be a large apartment complex with the bottom two floors designated as retail space.
Rawl says the county and the state will provide tax incentives for the new land owner to also construct the county building, but officials say they have not finalized an amount.
Construction could start as soon as January, but Rawl says it will take about a year and a half to two years to complete.
