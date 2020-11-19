Pedestrian bridge could bring more opportunities to old Naval Base, North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city officials say they are planning to bring a new pedestrian bridge to the North Charleston Riverfront Park.
Proposals show the bridge connecting the existing park to the northern side of Noisette Creek, where the old Naval Base used to operate.
The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge would be the first piece of infrastructure in the city’s plan to tie the two sides of the creek together.
There is an existing bridge for vehicles to get from the park to the other side, but it’s more inland than the proposed pedestrian bridge that is planning on joining the North Charleston Riverfront Park and the area near Coast Brewing and Avenue B.
North Charleston spokesperson Ryan Johnson says it will be funded through tax-increment financing, that will not require an increase to residents’ taxes.
This is the first step in fulfilling the city of North Charleston’s goal of transforming the industrial, under-used portion of the former navy base into a vibrant mixed-use development, while offering more public access to the Cooper River Waterfront, Johnson says.
Plans show construction of the bridge is expected to cost about $8.5 million.
Johnson says the contract bid award to the Cape Romain Contractors to build the bridge is up for first reading at council Thursday night. If approved, it will need second reading approval next week before construction can begin.
The North Charleston City Council meeting starts Thursday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.