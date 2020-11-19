Police investigating body found near S.C. Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found inside a car.
Police responded at the South Carolina Aquarium garage at 24 Calhoun Street Thursday, police spokesman Charles Francis said. Dispatchers received the call about the body at approximately 11:54 a.m., he said.
Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the person and determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.