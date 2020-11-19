Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Summerville killing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Summerville Police are offering a reward in the February shooting death of a 20-year-old Summerville man.
Dean Dale McDonald, Jr., died after being shot on Feb. 18 at the Cane Break Apartments. Police responded that night at approximately 11:30 p.m. to a report of shots being fired and found McDonald in vehicle dead of a gunshot wound, according to a release from Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for McDonald’s death stands at $2,200.
If you know anything about the shooting, you can submit a tip that could earn a cash reward without giving your identity.
You can call Crime Stopers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or submit a tip through their website at 5541111.com and click the “Submit a Tip” tab.
If you do not wish to be anonymous or receive a reward, you can call the Summerville Police Department at 843-285-7042.
