S.C. reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State rose again Thursday.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,410 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 165 of which were reported in Lowcountry counties. Thursday’s report also included another 82 probable cases.
That marks the ninth time this month the number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State exceeded 1,000.
DHEC also reported 17 confirmed death and two probable deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths was an elderly patient in Charleston County, while another was in a middle-age patient in Georgetown County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 189,251, probable cases to 11,909, confirmed deaths to 3,924, and 277 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:
