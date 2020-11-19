Several road improvement projects happening on Highway 17A

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - If you drive along Highway 17A in the Macedonia area of Berkeley County, you will see a lot of barricades. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a few improvement projects along Highway 17A.
Those improvements are happening at Bethera Road, Cane Gully Road and Harristown Road which are all north of Moncks Corner.
SCDOT will be installing left and right turn lanes from Highway 17A to Harristown Road, a new guardrail and will be re-aligning the intersection of Highway 17A and Bethera Road.
SCDOT will add left turn lanes at the intersection and close part of Cane Gully Road to redirect traffic to Bethera Road. The goal of the work is to consolidate most traffic to Bethera Road, limit the amount of “conflict points” and improve safety for drivers.
