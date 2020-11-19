Sullivan’s Island pub cancels annual ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ over COVID-19 concerns

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Dunleavy’s Pub called off its 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge that was scheduled for New Year’s Day.
The pub made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning, stating the decision came in the interest of public safety.
“Jamie and I think it would be irresponsible to have such a big Event during COVID,” the post states.
The pub said in lieu of the plunge, which is a big fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina, it will accept donations all through the month of December.
The event typically brings thousands to Sullivan’s Island every year. This year’s event raised $30,000, according to the pub’s Facebook page.
