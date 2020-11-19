Solicitor: Teenager who drowned in Charleston harbor was not a homicide

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they received a letter from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson regarding the death of 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon. (Source: Melanie Lisa Lamb)
By Ray Rivera | November 19, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:56 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who drowned in the Charleston harbor this past summer was not a homicide.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they received a letter from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson regarding the death of 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon. According to SLED, Wilson said in the letter that after reviewing the department’s report on the case she determined the death was not a homicide.

Authorities said Elijah Weatherspoon was reported missing from a boat on June 25.

Three days later, they found his body on a sandbar near Sullivan’s Island.

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said based on the initial autopsy findings, the cause of his death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

In October, Weatherspoon’s family and their lawyer said they had been waiting for the results of an investigation conducted by SCDNR and SLED.

Weatherspoon’s family had said they had heard stories from people about what happened the day he went missing, but they still have not gotten the full picture of what led to his death.

