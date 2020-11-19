Solicitor: Teenager who drowned in Charleston harbor was not a homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a teenager who drowned in the Charleston harbor this past summer was not a homicide.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they received a letter from Solicitor Scarlett Wilson regarding the death of 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon. According to SLED, Wilson said in the letter that after reviewing the department’s report on the case she determined the death was not a homicide.
Authorities said Elijah Weatherspoon was reported missing from a boat on June 25.
Three days later, they found his body on a sandbar near Sullivan’s Island.
In October, Weatherspoon’s family and their lawyer said they had been waiting for the results of an investigation conducted by SCDNR and SLED.
