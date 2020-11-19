Thanksgiving food giveaways planned around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several organizations around the Lowcountry have said that they will be hosting food giveaways leading up to this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
- The Macedonia AME Church says they will be hosting a giveaway from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 725 Savage Road in West Ashley.
- Park Circle Cares says they will distribute wholesome produce and meat from 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive in North Charleston.
- Molina Healthcare says they have teamed up with Dochers to host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harvest Pointe Church located at 4870 Piedmont Ave. in North Charleston.
- Royal Baptist Church says they will be giving away 950 turkeys during a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4750 Luella Avenue in North Charleston.
- The Greater Unity AME Church says they will host a Thanksgiving food distribution that will include turkeys starting at 2 p.m. at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.