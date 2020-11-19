Thanksgiving food giveaways planned around Lowcountry

Thanksgiving food giveaways planned around Lowcountry
Several organizations around the Lowcountry have said that they will be hosting food giveaways leading up to this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
By Riley Bean | November 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 12:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several organizations around the Lowcountry have said that they will be hosting food giveaways leading up to this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday, Nov. 20

  • The Macedonia AME Church says they will be hosting a giveaway from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 725 Savage Road in West Ashley.

Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Park Circle Cares says they will distribute wholesome produce and meat from 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive in North Charleston.
  • Molina Healthcare says they have teamed up with Dochers to host a drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harvest Pointe Church located at 4870 Piedmont Ave. in North Charleston.
  • Royal Baptist Church says they will be giving away 950 turkeys during a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4750 Luella Avenue in North Charleston.

Monday, Nov. 23

  • The Greater Unity AME Church says they will host a Thanksgiving food distribution that will include turkeys starting at 2 p.m. at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.