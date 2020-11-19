Three Beaufort County murder suspects captured following chase in Georgia

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three men wanted for a murder at a home in Beaufort County have been captured following a pursuit in Georgia.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said authorities have arrested 26-year-old Devante White of Green Pond, 22-year-old Malik White of Beaufort and 22-year-old Jamal Coakley Jr. of Dale in connection to the Monday night shooting death of 45-year-old Timothy Milliken.
The trio face charges of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. In addition, White and Coakley Jr. have arrest warrants for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Monday night, deputies responded to a home home on Kensington Boulevard in Bluffton for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived they found Milliken in his home, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
The three suspects were arrested after they were tracked down to a home in Gwinnett County, Georgia where police officers located the suspects’ vehicle.
A report states when officers approached the vehicle, the three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended. Officers ran a check on the men who were all wanted for separate charges in other cases.
BCSO investigators then travelled to Georgia, interviewed the suspects and then sought warrants in connection to Milliken’s murder.
“After hearing the facts of the case, the magistrate issued warrants for the arrests of Devante White, Malik White and Jamal Coakley Jr. for Murder, Kidnapping and Armed Robbery,” BCSO officials said. “As of this evening, the three men are in custody and face extradition to Beaufort County for the charges in Milliken’s shooting death.”
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Corporal William Weich at (843) 255-3313 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
“We would like to recognize the Gwinnett County Police Department for its assistance in the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your continued commitment to the safety of our community.”
