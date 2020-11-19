Tips to avoid ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season

“The other good thing that’s happening is there are so many people installing their own camera systems. They are getting alerts maybe while they are at work, the doorbell camera or another surveillance type system goes off and they can see when it happens and know somebody is at their house when they shouldn’t be,” he said. “The advent of technology there is helping some so people can see it, know it’s happening quicker and maybe we can dispatch quicker, quick enough to catch them leaving the area.”