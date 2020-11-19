USC’s Couisnard, Lawson Earn Coaches Preseason Honors

Lawson, who last week earned preseason All-SEC Second Team honors from the media, had 23 double-figure scoring games last season, including six 20-point outings. He had 10 games with three or more assists, dishing out an average of 1.9 per game. Lawson, who is just 196 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career, matched his career high with eight made field goals five times last season. In league games, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists and had 13 double-figure scoring games. His top performance in SEC action last season came in Carolina’s road win at Georgia, as he scored 20 behind seven makes from the field, while also dishing out two assists with three steals.