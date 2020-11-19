Slow Warm Up Into The Weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather once again into Friday with a little coastal trough off shore. Temperatures will start to increase over the next few days and into the weekend.

It won’t be quite as chilly tonight with lows expected in the 40s. We’ll make another jump in the temperature department tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Mid 70s are expected for the upcoming weekend with morning lows warmer in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Right now, it appears we’ll stay dry this weekend with the chance of one ore two showers early next week. A more significant rain chance may arrive next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, but models are still showing some uncertainty on the timing of the rain. We could see a shower or two on Wednesday and depending on the speed of a cold front, a shower is possible on Thanksgiving. That forecast is a matter of timing and we’ll keep you posted.