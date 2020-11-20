Airport to host mobile COVID-19 testing with MUSC at new parking garage

People who come to a testing site are asked to wear a mask whether experiencing symptoms or not and to bring a valid picture ID and insurance card if applicable. Patients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian. As a reminder, if patients have insurance, MUSC Health is required to bill that insurance provider; however, patients will not be responsible for any costs associated with testing per the CARES Act. If patients have deductibles or no insurance, they will not receive a bill.