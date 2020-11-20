Airport to host mobile COVID-19 testing with MUSC at new parking garage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Charleston International Airport announced a collaboration with MUSC for mobile COVID-19 testing.
A mobile testing site will operate from the fourth floor of the airport’s newly-opened Daily Parking Garage at 5500 International Boulevard, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
“At Charleston International Airport, we understand the importance of COVID-19 testing to individual and community health and are thankful for our partnership with MUSC,” Airport Executive Director and CEO Elliott Summey said. “To be able to offer this critical service to the thousands of airport employees, stakeholders, and our community will undoubtedly help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Leaders from both MUSC and the airport are urging the community to get tested before traveling or holiday gatherings. At all of MUSC Health’s mobile testing sites, results are typically available within 24-48 hours. This is not a “rapid” test process, so individuals should not be tested the day of travel.
The partnership is the latest Charleston-area collaboration from MUSC Health as it offers mobile testing statewide. This high-sensitivity, nasopharyngeal swab test is available for everyone, including those who are asymptomatic, officials said.
People who come to a testing site are asked to wear a mask whether experiencing symptoms or not and to bring a valid picture ID and insurance card if applicable. Patients under 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian. As a reminder, if patients have insurance, MUSC Health is required to bill that insurance provider; however, patients will not be responsible for any costs associated with testing per the CARES Act. If patients have deductibles or no insurance, they will not receive a bill.
McMaster pushed the idea of getting “tested before turkey” at a news conference Thursday afternoon from Columbia.
“I’m asking that you do something very important, something that could save lives. Get tested before turkey, “McMaster said. “Any South Carolinian who wants to get tested can get tested in South Carolina, and get the results back before Thanksgiving Day, which is next Thursday.”
State officials say they have nearly 300 testing sites around the state and some of them are mobile-capable; you can find a listing of those testing sites here.
He also advocated people gathering in small groups for Thanksgiving using multiple tables instead of one, and eating outside if the conditions permit.
