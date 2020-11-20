Charleston Animal Society to hold Virtual Chili Cook-off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society says their Annual Chili Cook-off has been re-imagined as an online event so people anywhere can participate in the 20th anniversary this year.
The event includes celebrities, chefs, famous chili recipes, fundraising teams, and heartwarming stories about the lives saved every day at the Charleston Animal Society.
Celebrity chef Bob Waggoner and CBS Lucky Dog host Brandon McMillan will be hosting the live online chili cook off, the Animal Society said.
The Animal Society says people can participate simply by having chili with friends at home or setting up a fundraising page. From a themed chili-making party to posting videos of families making their favorite dish, the Animal Society says anyone can be involved and help raise needed funds for the important work they do.
“What’s brilliant about the virtual chili cook-off is that anyone can sign up to participate by hosting a small group in their home to make chili and just ask friends, family, or coworkers to donate online,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “As COVID-19 forced the cancellation of our signature in-person fundraising events this year, our revenue is down by almost $1 million. Even with the lost revenue our daily operations to rescue, shelter, and heal injured and homeless animals has never stopped.”
People can donate and set up a fundraising team page by visiting the Charleston Animal Society’s website and and celebrating with thousands of animal lovers. The Animal Society says money raised will be donated to Toby’s Fund that provides medical care for homeless animals in Charleston.
Waggoner was tapped to create two different recipes for the competing Holy Jalapenos and 3 Amigos fundraising teams. The animal society says viewers who tune in will see the entire cooking segment featuring Waggoner’s creations for both teams.
According to Chef Waggoner, “My goal was to add an elegant French flair to cooking chili, a distinctly Southern dish.” That goes for the Chef’s chili recipe, too. “In our chilis we included sautéed shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, shallots and fresh garlic. With the chili cook-off being a virtual event, the two teams in my kitchen filmed their preparations to be shown to the audience that tunes in.”
The two-hour virtual chili cook-off will be streamed live Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.