Charleston Animal Society to hold Virtual Chili Cook-off

“What’s brilliant about the virtual chili cook-off is that anyone can sign up to participate by hosting a small group in their home to make chili and just ask friends, family, or coworkers to donate online,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “As COVID-19 forced the cancellation of our signature in-person fundraising events this year, our revenue is down by almost $1 million. Even with the lost revenue our daily operations to rescue, shelter, and heal injured and homeless animals has never stopped.”