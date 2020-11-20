1 dead after Orangeburg Co. car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say they first responded to an accident on Homested Road near Nassau Drive at around 8:15 a.m. Friday.
SCHP says a Ford van was traveling west on Homestead Road when a Kia Forte traveling east veered across the center line and hit the van.
All four of the van passengers suffered minor injuries, but troopers say the driver and sole-occupant of the Kia was wearing their seatbelt and dead when they arrived.
For more information on the deceased SCHP says to contact the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
