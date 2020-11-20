Deputies arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at Ladson neighborhood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for murder in a Ladson shooting.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged Jaduris Tyshawn Hunter with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the October shooting on Berrywood Drive that took the life of Daejon Hutchinson.
On Oct. 9, deputies responded to the roadway in front of a home on Berrywood Drive for man who had been shot. Hutchinson was found, transported to Trident Hospital where he later died from his wounds.
Several witnesses told deputies that they saw a man dressed in black track suit leaving the area where the body of the victim had fallen.
Another witness reported they saw the victim along with a man in a track suit walking from a business minutes before the victim was shot.
According to court records, a check of the surveillance footage showed Hunter dressed in identical clothing described by the witnesses investigators spoke to.
“A juice bottle was also observed in the hand of J. Hunter, to which an identical bottle was found beside the body of the victim,” investigators said in an arrest affidavit.
The bottle was collected and processed, and a DNA sample was collected from Hunter to be tested. Authorities said the sample from the bottle and from Hunter was shown to be a positive match.
