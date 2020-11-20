Horry officer recognized for helping save two people from submerged vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County officer is being recognized for his efforts to save two people from a submerged vehicle in Florence County.
HCPD Pfc. Alexander was presented a Resolution of Appreciation and Recognition by Florence County Council Thursday for his actions.
On Sunday, a car became submerged in a Florence County pond with two people inside.
Officials said Alexander, who was off-duty, was among six citizens who formed a human chain to save the two occupants.
Their rescue efforts were successful.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our officer’s selfless actions, and we know this is just one small example of his incredible strength of character,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.
