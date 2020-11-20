Artistic director of Charleston Ballet Theatre dies after battle with cancer

Under his outstanding leadership, along with his wife Patricia Cantwell and Resident Choreographer Jill Eathorne Bahr, Charleston Ballet Theatre was created. There was a perfect division of labor. As the company’s choreographer, Jill Eathorne Bahr was the Resident Choreographer. Patricia Cantwell was lead ballerina, visionary and Director of the school and Cantwell designed sets and costumes. The company grew from a local dance school and civic company exploding into a strong professional ballet company in 1987 that employed 18 dancers on a 30-week contract. During his tenure with the CBT, he carved a unique reputation for performing the classics as well as encouraging established and emerging choreographers in the creation of new works.