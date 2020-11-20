Man accused of sexually assaulting child at West Ashley home

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a West Ashley home.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Jacobi Javeese Grant with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
On Oct 12, the victim had a forensic interview at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in which she reported the assaults.
Grant is accused of exposing himself to the victim, inappropriately touching the victim, and having sex with the victim.
Arrest affidavits state the incidents happened this past September and August.
