2 men charged with shooting woman in head during robbery

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men face charges after deputies say they shot a woman in the head during a robbery in Lexington County.
Xavier Golson, 23, and Jose Haygood, 25, were arrested and charged in the Wednesday morning shooting.
Deputies say the men tried to rob a man and woman who were parked in a car on Bachman Dykes Road -- a rural road outside of Swansea.
As the man tried to drive away, deputies say Golson and Haygood fired multiple rounds, hitting the woman in the head.
The victim remains in the hospital getting treatment for a serious injury, her medical team told deputies.
“Golson turned himself in at our headquarters Thursday morning followed by Haygood Thursday night,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Both men faces charges of two counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies confirmed.
They’re being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
