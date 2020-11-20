Park West Blvd Widening Project nearing completion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say they are doubling the number of travel lanes along Park West Boulevard as well as improving bike and pedestrian travel space.
Plans show the first part of the Park West Boulevard Widening Project focuses on the widening of Park West Boulevard from two lanes to four lanes.
The town says that throughout November, construction crews have been working to lay the asphalt for the two new lanes, however the work is split into two phases.
Phase One starts at the existing four lane section of Park West Boulevard, right after the Park West Recreation Fields. The pavement for the two new lanes in Phase One have been laid from there to the Grey Marsh Road roundabout.
The pavement has not been laid for Phase Two of the widening, and plans show Phase Two starts at the Grey Marsh Road roundabout and runs to the Bessemer Road roundabout.
The towns project page says the main goal is to improve traffic congestion within this corridor.
In a previous presentation, the transportation department shared that the project’s second part involves introducing an improved shared-use path for pedestrians, flashing beacons and more visible signs at crosswalks.
Records show this project is costing the town $9,690,708.
The Town of Mount Pleasant Transportation Department webpage, says the Park West Boulevard Widening Project is expected to be complete in January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.