SC home invasion suspect arrested after multi-state manhunt

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The suspect in a Newberry County home invasion accused of tying up a couple and stealing their car is finally in custody after a month-long, multi-state manhunt.
Officials say Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, attacked two homeowners and lead authorities on a chase back in October.
He’s been on the run ever since and has been accused in other crimes in the Upstate and in West Virginia.
“This is one more dangerous man. He was very adept at avoiding capture and had excellent survival skills,” according to Sheriff Lee Foster. “We appreciate the public’s patience and assistance in helping find Parsons. We also appreciated the working relationships with Laurens County, SLED, and the authorities in West Virginia as well as Charlotte/Mecklenburg, N.C.”
Parsons committed a burglary in Laurens County on Nov. 4, deputies said.
During the crime, police say Parsons attacked a Laurens County homeowner and stole a Kia Rio.
Officials from Newberry County, Laurens County, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were able to link Parsons to the incident.
Parsons was attempting to evade authorities on a motorcycle before being taken into custody.
He will now be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, auto theft, and burglary in Newberry and Laurens counties. Parsons is also expected to face charges in West Virginia as well.
Parsons will be held at the Laurens County Jail as he awaits bond hearings.
“Law enforcement will be requesting a no bond on Parsons because he is a career criminal, a flight risk to say the least, and an extremely dangerous person,” said Sheriff Foster.
