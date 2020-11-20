‘Suicide Bridge’ survivor says simply asking someone if they’re okay could save a life

“You’re not going to reach everybody, let’s be honest,” Hines told the listeners. “When you find them in their break in sanity, they are so far gone it is hard to connect. But there are people like me who if someone had said ‘are you okay,’ I would have told them everything and I would have had a different outcome that day. Maybe the bus driver might have gotten involved. Who knows? So, if you see an opportunity that you can intervene in a kind and compassionate way, I highly recommend doing so.”