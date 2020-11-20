Summerville teen charged with murder of man found shot to death at Bluffton home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Summerville teenager who is charged in the murder of a man who was found shot to death at a Bluffton home.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Sarah Barr on Friday on charges of murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping in connection to Monday night’s shooting death of 45-year-old Timothy Milliken.
So far, Barr is the fourth suspect arrested in the case.
Devante White, Malik White and Jamal Coakley Jr. were arrested Thursday by Gwinnett County and Atlanta police departments in Georgia following a chase.
The three men also face the same charges as Barr who was met by sheriff’s office investigators on Friday morning. She was interviewed then arrested on three warrants obtained through the Beaufort County magistrate on Thursday.
Investigators transported Barr to the Beaufort County Detention Center where she is incarcerated. Barr has yet to receive a bond hearing.
Authorities said it appears that Milliken was familiar with at least one the suspects and was specifically targeted by the four.
On Monday night, deputies responded to a home home on Kensington Boulevard for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived they found Milliken in his home, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Corporal William Weich at (843) 255-3313 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.
“We would like to thank the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Atlanta Police Department, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in the investigation,” BCSO officials said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your continued commitment to the safety of our community.”
White and Coakley Jr. are also facing an additional charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
