For 11th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 5:28 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,479 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 11th time in November that total was over the thousand mark.

The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for eight out of the last nine days.

DHEC also reported 82 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and five probable deaths.

One of the confirmed deaths was in Georgetown County in an elderly patient.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 191,021, probable cases to 12,140, confirmed deaths to 3,949, and 282 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,458,520
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 11,207
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,626 91
Berkeley County 6,464 96
Charleston County 18,034 267
Colleton County 1,354 48
Dorchester County 4,957 101
Georgetown County 2,145 44
Orangeburg County 3,544 132
Williamsburg County 1,407 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-20... by Live 5 News

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

COVID 19 Death Summary 11-2... by Live 5 News



