VA to host Thanksgiving dinner giveaway for veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center says they will be giving away 200 prepackaged Thanksgiving dinners to veterans in need this season.
The VA says the giveaway will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 109 Bee Street in downtown Charleston.
Veterans must bring their VA I.D. or Military I.D. with them for pick-up.
The VA says this giveaway is only for those who qualify based on need and registration is now closed.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.