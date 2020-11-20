Springlike Weekend On Tap!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather keeping things quiet for the weekend as a coastal trough sits to our east over the waters. Look for sunshine over the weekend both Saturday and Sunday. We will have a few coastal clouds thanks to the trough, but most of the showers should remain over the ocean. A cold front will move through Monday night cooling the temperatures down briefly, highs in the 60s, on Tuesday before warming back up for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. We will be tracking a quick moving storm system which may bring a few showers either Wednesday or on Thanksgiving.