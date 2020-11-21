ACC: Saturday’s Clemson vs. Florida State football game postponed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Saturday’s Clemson at Florida State football game is postponed.
They made the announcement Saturday morning.
The game was scheduled to be played Saturday at noon.
The ACC says the postponement was decided after Saturday morning’s game conference call, when both teams’ medical personnel didn’t mutually agree to move forward with the game.
They say both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
It is not yet clear when the game will be rescheduled.
The Clemson Director of Athletics, Dan Radakovich, said the team is disappointed they won’t be playing Saturday’s game.
Clemson’s next game is scheduled to be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving against the University of Pittsburgh.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.