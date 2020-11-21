Food giveaways this weekend across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five food giveaways are scheduled for Saturday, two of which are giving away turkeys.
The following giveaways will be held Saturday:
- Royal Baptist Church turkey giveaway
- 9 a.m. to noon
- Royal Baptist Church, 4750 Luella Avenue, North Charleston
- Park Circle Cares food giveaway
- 10:30 a.m.
- North Charleston Marriott, 4770 Goer Drive, North Charleston
- Molina Healthcare and Doschers food giveaway
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Harvest Pointe Church, 4870 Piedmont Avenue, North Charleston
- Community Resource Center turkey giveaway
- 2 p.m.
- Community Resource Center, 3970 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston
- Massive food distribution
- Community Resource Center food giveaway
- 2 p.m.
- Awendaw Town Hall, 6971 Doar Rd, Awendaw
- Massive food distribution
Some giveaways will be held Monday:
- National Action Network Southeastern Chapter food giveaway in Cordesville
- 11 a.m.
- 11669 Old Church Road, Cordesville
- National Action Network Southeastern Chapter food giveaway in Holly Hill
- 2 p.m.
- Greater Unity AME Church, 744 State Rd S-38-174, Holly Hill
- Community Resource Center food giveaway
- 2 p.m.
- Summerville Family YMCA, 208 West Doty Avenue, Summerville
- Massive food distribution
- Community Resource Center food giveaway
- St. George
- Time and location TBD
One giveaway will be held Tuesday:
- Community Resource Center food and turkey giveaway
- Time TBD
- 3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston
- Cooked turkeys and meals for families in need will be distributed
