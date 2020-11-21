Mount Pleasant has 17th biggest holiday budget nationally, study finds

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With 54% of merchants expecting increased holiday spending in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a new WalletHub study ranked Mount Pleasant on a list of Cities with the Biggest Holiday Budgets.
The study comes from a full report of 2020 Holiday Budgets by City.
Mount Pleasant was ranked number 17 on the list of 570 cities, with a maximum budget of $2,452.
WalletHub based the rankings on factors like income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio. They used this to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in each of the 570 cities.
The study ranked Palo Alto, California as number 1 with a maximum budget of $3,056.
Albany, Georgia had the smallest budget of the 570 cities with a maximum budget of $50.
Besides South Carolina, Virginia and Florida are the only other states in the southeast to have cities ranked in the top 20.
