For 12th time this month, S.C. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

VIDEO: For 11th time this month, new S.C. COVID-19 cases top 1,000
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,530 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the 12th time in November that the total was over the one thousand mark.

The number of new cases has come in at more than 1,000 for nine out of the last ten days.

DHEC also reported 60 probable cases, 26 confirmed deaths, and 18 probable deaths.

Two of the confirmed deaths were in Berkeley County and Charleston Charleston, respectively.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645, probable cases to 12,373, confirmed deaths to 3,974, and 300 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 2,497,105
Total tests reported to DHEC over last 24 hours 13,693
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 6,666 91
Berkeley County 6,493 96
Charleston County 18,113 267
Colleton County 1,359 48
Dorchester County 4,979 101
Georgetown County 2,158 44
Orangeburg County 3,556 132
Williamsburg County 1,411 39

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1121 COVID-19-Case-Summary-11-21-2020_0 by Live 5 News on Scribd

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable deaths reported by county:

1121 COVID19-Death-Summary-11-21-2020 by Live 5 News on Scribd



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.