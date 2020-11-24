Quick cool down to start the week, some showers for Thanksgiving!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front that cleared the area this morning has left behind cooler, dry air for the night. Overnight lows will feel chilly again, dropping into the low 40′s along the coast. High pressure is building into the area Tuesday with lots of sunshine expected and cooler high temperatures in the low 60′s. This cool down is short lived though! We’ll warm up again by Wednesday as southerly flow kicks in once again, leaving us with warmer temperatures in the 70′s for Thanksgiving. A cold front will stall over the area a bit for Thursday as well, giving us a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday. An area of low pressure will bring us a higher rain chance for late Sunday and through next Monday.