World War II veteran from Ladson turns 104 years old

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A World War II veteran who served in the Navy and then returned home to South Carolina is celebrating his 104th birthday.
It’s a very special day for Ladson native and World War II veteran Alvin Pinckney, Sr., because he is turning 104 years old.
Pinckney was born November 23, 1916 in Ladson and was raised in Salters.
Pinckney is a World War II Navy veteran and received an honorable discharge in October 1954. Pinckney met Margaret Hubbard in 1939 while in the Navy and they were married. He is retired from Lyerly’s Cleaners.
Pinckney has 12 living children, 45 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. He lives in the College Park area.
Happy 104th birthday Alvin Pinckney, Sr.!!
