Local towns taking extra precautions with Christmas parades due to COVID-19

“As outlined in the executive order, SC Commerce works in close consultation with DHEC to review applications for events where more than 250 attendees are expected. Also outlined in the executive order are categories of gatherings not subject to review. In either scenario, event organizers are to adhere to applicable sanitation, social distancing, and hygiene guidelines from CDC, DHEC and any other state/federal public health officials. Additionally, best practices include adhering to 50% or less capacity, requiring face coverings, having appropriate signage, adhering to local ordinances, among other safety/healthy considerations.