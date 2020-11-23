One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a shooting in North Charleston Monday night.
At 6:25 p.m., North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Remount Road and Chatham Avenue for a report of gunshots in the area.
Officers then found a male victim in the 5700 block of North Murray Drive suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victim died from the injuries,” NCPD officials said. “North Charleston Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.”
There is no suspect information at this time.
