Port Access Road project steps closer to completion

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Work to build the Port Access Road off I-26 is a few steps closer to completion. Drivers may have noticed ramps taking shape along I-26 and Highway 52.
The project manager expects more overnight lane closures between mile markers 217-219 on I-26 to adjust the barrier wall, re-stripe the road and widen lanes.
Drivers may also notice work going on along Stromboli Avenue. Piles are going up which are part of the new 36 feet-high span over two CSX rail lines and three future Palmetto Railway tracks. When complete, the new, 89 foot wide Stromboli Avenue will have four lanes and a raised median.
The third update is the connection to the South Carolina Port Authority’s Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. It is expected to open in March 2021 and when it’s open, four lanes of traffic on the mainline roadway will be sorted by a large roundabout to get to different locations around the terminal.
The goal of this major project is to separate resident traffic and truck traffic along I-26. The Port Access Road is expected to most more than $200 million and the Hugh Leatherman Terminal is expected to cost about 700 million dollars.
We don’t expect any lane closures the week of Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.